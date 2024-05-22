INTERVIEW: Paris Paralympics Chance to Pass On Tokyo Games Legacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Paris Paralympics, set to kick off in under 100 days on Aug. 28, provide an important opportunity to pass on the legacy of the Tokyo Games, Japanese Paralympic Committee Chairman Junichi Kawai has said.

The Tokyo Paralympics, held in 2021, led to many people learning about parasports and achieving a symbiotic society, but Kawai, 49, said that more work is needed.

"Things are easily forgotten," he said in a recent interview. "People must not only have knowledge but take action in order for them to take root."

"Our goal is not to have people learn about the Paralympics," Kawai said. "We define a symbiotic society as one in which everyone, including people with disabilities, can live their own way, and we hope to contribute to its creation."

He noted that simply expanding diversity will not lead to such a society, saying that what is important is people's psychological safety within a group or organization.

