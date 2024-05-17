Japan's New Ambassador to S. Korea Vows Efforts for Better Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima on Friday vowed efforts for further development of ties between the Asian countries.

"I will make efforts for the further development of relations at various occasions," Mizushima told reporters at Gimpo International Airport in the South Korean capital of Seoul, citing next year's 60th anniversary of Japan and South Korea establishing diplomatic relations. Mizushima assumed his duties as ambassador to South Korea on Friday.

South Korea is "an important partner for Japan in handling various issues in international society," Mizushima said.

He suggested that bilateral relations have steadily developed under the leadership of both countries' leaders. He said he will do all he can as ambassador, while using this momentum.

Mizushima joined the Foreign Ministry in 1985. He served as ambassador to Israel from January 2021 after holding such posts as minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and director-general of the ministry's Consular Affairs Bureau.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]