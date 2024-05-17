Japan Political Parties Begin Talks on Imperial Family Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's political parties will aim to compile a plan on securing a sufficient number of Imperial Family members during the ongoing session of parliament, House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga said Friday.

Nukaga made the comments when representatives from the country's ruling and opposition parties kicked off talks on achieving stable Imperial succession.

The discussion will center on two proposals presented by a government expert panel. The Imperial Household Law may be revised as a result.

It remains to be seen whether the parties will be able to bridge divides before the parliamentary session ends on June 23.

Participants at Friday's meeting included former Prime Minister Taro Aso from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also participated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]