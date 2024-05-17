N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 17 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, according to the South Korean military.

The apparent missiles were launched from around Wonsan in the eastern North Korean province of Kangwon at around 3:10 p.m. and traveled about 300 kilometers. The South Korean military did not disclose their maximum altitudes.

Whether the apparent missiles reached Japan's exclusive economic zone or caused damage has not been confirmed, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo.

The firing was the first by North Korea since April 22, when the reclusive country launched short-range ballistic missiles. The previous launches were reported by the country's media as a firing drill involving super-large multiple rocket launchers for a possible counterattack with tactical nuclear weapons.

In a statement released Friday morning, Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that Pyongyang was developing multiple rocket launchers and other weapons for a possible attack on Seoul, not for export to Russia.

