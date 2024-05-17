Nozomi Trains to Be with All-Reserved Seating in Aug. 9-18

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Nozomi bullet trains on Japan’s Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines will be operated with all-reserved seating from Aug. 9 to 18, their operators said Friday.

The move is designed to help more customers book seats and alleviate platform congestion by customers wanting to get nonreserved seats, Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. said.

The two companies switched Nozomi Shinkansen trains to all-reserved seating during busy periods, starting late last year.

