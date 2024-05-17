Japan Enacts Hydrogen Society Promotion Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted a bill to promote the use of hydrogen energy for a carbon-free society.

The bill was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, on the day.

Under the hydrogen society promotion law, the country will establish a support system to narrow price gaps between hydrogen and existing fossil fuels such as natural gas.

A separate bill to promote the introduction of carbon capture and storage, or CCS, initiatives that capture carbon dioxide and store it underground was also enacted.

The government has set a goal of expanding hydrogen supplies to about 12 million tons in 2040, sixfold from the current level.

