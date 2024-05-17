Western Japan Mayor Declares Bid for Tokyo Governorship

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Ishimaru, the 41-year-old mayor of Akitakata in the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima, said Friday that he will run as an independent candidate in the July 7 gubernatorial election in Tokyo.

At a press conference in the city of Hiroshima, Ishimaru said he feels a strong sense of crisis over Japan’s declining population, and vowed to realize decentralization by communicating closely with the other 46 prefectures if he becomes Tokyo’s governor.

“It is necessary to face up to the national crisis and resolve the problem,” he stressed.

Ishimaru, a former bank employee, was first elected mayor of Akitakata in 2020. As mayor, he has clashed with the city assembly and the media, attracting attention on the internet.

Last week, he said he would not run in the city’s next mayoral election, citing “something else I must do.”

