Japan to Provide 5 More Large Patrol Ships to Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Philippine government said Friday it has agreed to procure five more large patrol ships from Japan.

The procurement of the 97-meter-long ships worth 64.4 billion yen, part of the Japanese government's low-rate yen-loan program, is aimed at enhancing the Philippine Coast Guard's capabilities at a time when China is stepping up its hegemonic moves in the South China Sea.

Under the program, Japan previously agreed to provide the Southeast Asian country with 10 44-meter-long patrol ships in 2013 and two 97-meter-long vessels in 2016.

Deliveries of the just announced five ships are expected to take place between 2027 and 2028.

Last December, the coast guard said it would build a facility in Subic Bay of Luzon Island for use by the procured large patrol ships.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]