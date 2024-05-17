LDP Submits Own Bill to Revise Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party submitted a bill to the House of Representatives on Friday to revise the political funds control law in the wake of its "slush fund" scandal.

The move came after the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, failed to agree on their planned joint bill.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and another parliamentary group agreed on the same day to jointly submit a similar bill to the Lower House on Monday.

The LDP bill would require the disclosure of the identity of buyers of tickets to fundraising events if their purchase amount per event exceeds 100,000 yen, compared with the current threshold of 200,000 yen. Komeito has been pushing for the threshold to be lowered to 50,000 yen.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, told reporters Friday that the LDP-sponsored bill will provide a "drastic solution" to the issue of politics and money.

