JR Firms Expanding Cargo Transport Using Shinkansen Trains

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan Railways Group companies are expanding cargo transportation services using Shinkansen bullet trains.

Fresh foods and other items are loaded into vacant spaces of Shinkansen train cars and transported from production areas to large markets and other locations.

JR firms are leveraging the punctuality of their Shinkansen operations for the cargo transportation services.

They are set to further expand their Shinkansen-based cargo services at a time when Japan is seen facing the so-called 2024 problem, or logistics service disruptions stemming from an overtime cap introduced in April for truck drivers. The Shinkansen network now stretches from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to Kagoshima Prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern region.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, started its cargo service in 2021. The service using high-speed Shinkansen trains, which allows same-day deliveries, is suitable for the transportation of various items, such as precision equipment and medical test samples, as well as foods. JR East, which operates the Tohoku, Joetsu and other Shinkansen lines, uses about 40 Shinkansen trains for the service.

