FOCUS: Sendai Cafe Offers Work Opportunities for Family Caregivers

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., May 20 (Jiji Press)--A cafe in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai helps people whose family members need constant medical care at home realize their desire to work.

Cafe de Chill Mill was opened at the end of April as part of a welfare complex operated by social welfare corporation Ainomi in the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, to offer work opportunities particularly for mothers looking after their children requiring medical support including sputum suction and ventilator care.

Work schedules are set flexibly, so such mothers can serve customers while their children are spending time at adjacent care facilities or special needs schools and take leave when their children's health conditions deteriorate suddenly. In such an abrupt event, a care facility staff member will fill in for the absentee.

At the cafe with a terrace, customers can grind coffee beans and toast sandwiches using camping gear there.

"The self-service style was adopted to reduce burdens on the staff mothers, who have little work experience," the operator says. "But now customers look happy feeling as if they were camping, and the staff members enjoy communicating with them while teaching how to use the equipment."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]