Los Angeles Designates May 17 as "Shohei Ohtani Day"

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The city of Los Angeles has designated May 17 as "Shohei Ohtani Day," in honor of the Major League Baseball superstar.

The designation, announced by the city on Friday, was made on the basis of the jersey number 17 of Shohei Ohtani, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to the Dodgers, Ohtani visited the Los Angeles city hall with Dave Roberts, manager of the National League team, and was presented with a certificate for Shohei Ohtani Day. Ohtani commented that he is grateful for the city, the Dodgers organization and fans.

In his first season at the Dodgers, the Japanese player appeared in 44 games as of Thursday, scoring a batting average of .360 with 30 RBIs and slugging 12 home runs. In a game with the Cincinnati Reds at the Dodger Stadium on Friday, Ohtani hit a league-leading 13th homer of season. The two-run home run helped the Dodgers secure a 7-3 win.

Stan Kasten, president and CEO of the Dodgers, commended Ohtani for doing everything beyond his expectations since becoming a Dodgers member and said he is thankful for his performances in the field and his attitude on all fronts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]