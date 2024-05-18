James Auer, Ex-Pentagon Official for Japan Affairs, Dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 17 (Jiji Press)--James Auer, a former U.S. Department of Defense official for Japan affairs, died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday at the age of 82, informed sources said.

He had been suffering from Parkinson's disease. Auer, an expert on Japan, worked in the East Asian country for a long period of time.

Born in Minnesota in 1941, Auer joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served as head of the department's Japan policy office from 1979 to 1988. After leaving the Pentagon, Auer worked as professor at Vanderbilt University. In 1988, he set up the Center for U.S.-Japan Studies at the university.

Auer received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, a Japanese government honor, in 2008.

He actively made proposals to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, such as releasing "The Postwar Rearmament of Japanese Maritime Forces, 1945-1971," a book detailing the history of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and issues facing the MSDF.

