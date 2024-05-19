G-7 Goal of Nuclear-Free World Increasingly Challenged

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The road to a nuclear-free world is becoming rockier a year after leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies adopted a landmark document on nuclear disarmament.

On May 19, 2023, the first day of the three-day G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union adopted the Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament, which reaffirmed their "commitment to the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hosted the summit, continues calling for the realization of the vision. But momentum for nuclear disarmament has not increased, partly because Russia has threatened to use nuclear weapons in its military aggression against Ukraine.

The Hiroshima Vision was announced after the G-7 leaders, also including U.S. President Joe Biden, visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on the first day of the summit. Hiroshima, which is Kishida's political home base, was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. Kishida says realizing a world without nuclear weapons is his lifework.

The Hiroshima Vision also said, "We reiterate our position that threats by Russia of nuclear weapon use, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, in the context of its aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible."

