Hokuetsu, Daio Paper Opt to Forge Tie-Up

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese paper producer Hokuetsu Corp. and peer Daio Paper Corp. have opted to forge a strategic business tie-up.

The two companies, which had been at loggerheads for many years, decided to come to terms with the aim of surviving the increasingly tough business environment exemplified by continuously shrinking demand for paper.

With shareholders skeptical about the effects of the tie-up, however, close attention is being paid to whether the two companies will be able to produce synergies from the partnership.

"We should not be bound by the past confrontation," Daio President Yorifusa Wakabayashi said Thursday, a day after the announcement of the tie-up.

The partnership calls for improving production technologies and for logistics cooperation. Hokuetsu and Daio will consider mutual supply of products for sale under the partner's brand in the future.

