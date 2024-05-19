U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to Have Officer for China Affairs

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Department of State plans to deploy an officer who will monitor problematic behavior of China and consider countermeasures at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo from July, an official of the department said Saturday.

The United States will collect more information about China's coercive activities in cooperation with the Japanese government.

The person to be sent to the embassy in Tokyo will monitor and deal with problematic activities of China, the department official told reporters.

The department has set up the Office of China Coordination, informally known as China House, to supervise the United States' policy on China. The planned officer will work under China House.

Nearly 20 such officers have been dispatched to U.S. embassies abroad, according to data from the department.

