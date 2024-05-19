Japan Foreign Minister Withdraws Possibly Misleading Remark

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Sunday withdrew a possibly inappropriate remark against women that she made during a campaign speech related to a gubernatorial election.

In retracting the remark, Kamikawa told reporters in the city of Shizuoka, central Japan, "There is a possibility that the remark will be interpreted in a way different from what I really intended to say--changing the future with the power of women."

The remark was made during a meeting held Saturday for a candidate recommended by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party for the May 26 gubernatorial election in Shizuoka Prefecture.

"I meant that we should create a new governor utilizing the power of women," Kamikawa, a member of the LDP, said Sunday regarding the remark in question.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who doubles as LDP president, told reporters in the city of Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday: "I have received a report that (Kamikawa) withdrew the remark. Misleading expressions should be avoided."

