Kishida Renews Resolve on Political Funds Law Revision

Yamagata, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, attending a roundtable dialogue on political reform in a northeastern Japan city Sunday, renewed his resolve to achieve a revision of the political funds control law during the ongoing parliamentary session.

"I have pledged to realize the amendment (of the law) during the current session of parliament," he said.

"We are losing public trust in politics at a time when we must fulfill our political responsibilities," Kishida said, apologizing for a high-profile slush fund scandal at his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The current regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, is slated to end June 23.

At the political reform dialogue in the city of Yamagata, the capital of the namesake prefecture, Kishida said he wants to produce results also in the fields of the economy, and diplomacy and security.

