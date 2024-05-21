Japan's Lay Judge System Turns 15 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's lay judge system marked the 15th anniversary of its introduction on Tuesday, with a total of about 124,000 citizens having been selected as lay judges or standby lay judges over the past 15 years.

In recent years, the annual number of such selections has been declining, while court proceedings have tended to take longer.

Under the lay judge system, selected citizens work with professional judges to examine criminal cases and hand down sentences. They handle serious cases, such as murder, robbery resulting in injury, and injury resulting in death.

In trials by lay judges, a total of 15,870 people had been found guilty as of February, including 46 sentenced to death, while 157 had been found innocent.

The total number of citizens selected under the lay judge system stood at 124,017 as of February, according to preliminary data released by the Supreme Court on Sunday.

