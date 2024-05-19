China Launches Antidumping Probes Targeting Japan, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 19 (Jiji Press)--China's Commerce Ministry said Sunday that it has launched antidumping probes into some chemical products from Japan, the United States, the European Union and Taiwan.

China may be keeping a check on the target countries and regions by threatening to raise tariffs as Beijing has been at odds with them on the political or economic front, pundits said.

Subject to the probes is polyacetal resins, a type of plastic used for automobile parts and other items. The probes will last until May 19, 2025, and can be extended for six months, according to the ministry.

The ministry claimed that its preliminary probes found that polyacetal resins made by firms from Japan, the United States, the EU and Taiwan have high price competitiveness, causing disadvantageous impacts to Chinese products.

The Chinese side has expressed strong opposition to a decision made this month by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to raise punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and solar cells, with an official of the ministry suggesting that Beijing will take strong countermeasures to protect the country's rights and interests.

