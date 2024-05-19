APEC Statement Fails to Mention Russia, Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum ended a two-day meeting in Peru on Saturday by adopting a joint statement for the first time in three years.

The statement had no direct reference on Russia's military aggression against Ukraine or the Middle East situation while saying that global trade "has been facing strong headwinds in recent times" as economic and other challenges "have disrupted shipping, extended trade routes and driven up costs."

A rift between western members of the APEC forum, including Japan and the United States, and Russia has deepened following the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and APEC trade ministers remained unable to adopt a joint statement.

At the latest meeting, held in the southern Peruvian city of Arequipa, trade ministers prioritized producing a joint statement while sidestepping politically sensitive issues.

At a press conference Saturday, Peru's commerce and tourism minister Elizabeth Galdo Marin, who chaired the two-day meeting, commended the adoption of the joint statement, saying that consensus cannot always be reached.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]