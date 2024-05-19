Japan Govt to Consider More Aid to Rapidus: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Chitose, Hokkaido, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Ken Saito on Sunday voiced the government's readiness to consider providing additional aid to Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors.

On the day, Saito visited the construction site for the Japanese chipmaker's factory in the city of Chitose in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

"I have confirmed that the construction work is progressing steadily," he told a press conference. "The government will consider extra aid (to Rapidus) depending on the situation."

Saito also said that the government plans to work with relevant local communities to carefully address issues related to the launch of the plant, such as developing infrastructure.

For the visit to the plant site, the minister was accompanied by Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike, Tsuyoshi Mitsuhashi, vice governor of Hokkaido, and Chitose Mayor Ryuichi Yokota.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]