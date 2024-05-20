Japan Opposition Groups Submit Bill to Revise Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition forces jointly submitted a bill to parliament Monday to revise the political funds control law in the wake of a slush fund scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives, the parliament's lower chamber, by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and parliamentary group Yushi no Kai.

The legislation calls for the introduction of a guilt-by-association system featuring stricter rules for lawmakers over violations of the law and a ban on so-called policy activity funds provided by political parties to member lawmakers.

The CDP, DPFP and Yushi no Kai position the legislation as a counterproposal to the LDP's bill submitted Friday to revise the law. The LDP's version seeks to continue to allow policy activity funds to be provided with certain disclosure rules.

Under the opposition groups' bill, lawmakers themselves will be required to make political funds statements and their civil rights will be suspended if they are found guilty of violations.

