Daigo Fukuryu Maru Movie Re-Released on Blu-ray Disc

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A movie about the Daigo Fukuryu Maru (Lucky Dragon No. 5) was re-released on Blu-ray Disc this month to mark the 70th anniversary of the Japanese fishing boat's exposure to nuclear fallout from a U.S. hydrogen bomb test.

The 107-minute movie, directed by Kaneto Shindo and released in 1959, depicts the scene of the radiation exposure and the lives of the crew members after they returned home.

On March 1, 1954, all 23 crew members of the deep-sea tuna fishing boat from Yaizu Port in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka were exposed to nuclear fallout around Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Among them, Aikichi Kuboyama, the boat's chief radio operator, died six months later at the age of 40, becoming the first human victim of a hydrogen bomb. Currently, two of them are believed to be alive.

The re-release of the movie, previously available on DVD, was planned by the Daigo Fukuryu Maru Exhibition Hall in Tokyo's Koto Ward, and the Blu-ray Disc version was launched on May 1.

