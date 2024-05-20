Regional-Level Exchanges Active between Japan, China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Local government leaders of Japan and China are interacting with each other actively while state-level exchanges between the two Asian countries remain almost halted amid continuing diplomatic tensions including over Taiwan and China's ban on seafood imports from Japan.

With both economies reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, regional leaders have called for mutual investments and stronger economic ties.

According to a Japanese source based in China, about 60 governors and mayors in Japan visited China in the previous fiscal year that ended in March. China visits by such prefectural and municipal heads became active around last July and will remain robust for the current year.

"(China's) northeastern region is expected to grow in coming years. We definitely want to take in that momentum," Hachiro Nitta, governor of Toyama Prefecture, said in an interview with Jiji Press in Beijing last week. He was speaking ahead of his visit to the northeastern China province of Liaoning, with which the central Japan prefecture has been maintaining friendly ties.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki also made a trip to Fujian Province in July last year and Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto to Zhejiang Province from late October the same year.

