Japan Expects Deeper Friendship under Taiwan's New Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's top spokesman on Monday congratulated Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te on his presidential inauguration and expressed hope that Japan-Taiwan friendship will deepen further.

Taiwan is an "extremely important partner and friend" of Japan, as the self-governing island and Japan share basic values and have close economic ties and personnel exchanges, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

Hayashi stressed that Japan hopes to further promote cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]