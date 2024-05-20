Japan Expects Deeper Friendship under Taiwan's New Leader
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's top spokesman on Monday congratulated Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te on his presidential inauguration and expressed hope that Japan-Taiwan friendship will deepen further.
Taiwan is an "extremely important partner and friend" of Japan, as the self-governing island and Japan share basic values and have close economic ties and personnel exchanges, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.
Hayashi stressed that Japan hopes to further promote cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]