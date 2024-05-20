Saudi Crown Prince Postpones Visit to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has postponed his planned visit to Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

Saudi Arabia has notified Japan that the trip was postponed because of the heath condition of Saudi King Salman, who has been treated for lung infection, Hayashi told a press conference.

The Saudi crown prince was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Emperor Naruhito during a four-day stay in Japan from Monday.

Hayashi said that the two countries will rearrange Prince Mohammed's trip.

