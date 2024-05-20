Big Japan Firms Raise Pay by 5.58 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies agreed to raise monthly pay by 5.58 pct, or 19,480 yen, on average in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage talks, the first tally by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Monday.

The result far exceeded last year's rise of 3.91 pct, or 13,110 yen, and topped 4 pct for the first time since 1992, when the average rose 4.78 pct, or 12,893 yen.

In this year's shunto, the labor side demanded bigger pay increases than the previous year due to inflation and labor shortages.

A number of major companies fully accepted these requests. Some companies promised higher wage growth than demanded by labor unions.

The tally covered 89 companies in 16 sectors.

