Kishida Vows to Revise Funds Law during Current Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday vowed to revise the political funds control law during the current parliamentary session ending on June 23.

"We need to realize (the proposed law revision) during the current Diet session," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida, submitted last week a bill to revise the law, in the wake of a political funds scandal involving factions of the party.

The bill calls for the introduction of a guilt-by-association system to hold lawmakers responsible more strictly, disclosure of a rough breakdown of how so-called policy activity funds were spent if the amount exceeds 500,000 yen, and lowering the threshold for disclosing the names of those who purchase tickets for fundraising parties worth over 100,000 yen.

"We were able to present effective preventative measures in the form of clauses" under the LDP-sponsored bill, Kishida said.

