Noto Reconstruction Hopes Clouded by Outflow of Young People

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., May 21 (Jiji Press)--Outflows of young people from areas battered by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, are prompting worries about a lack of people needed for reconstruction.

Despite plans by the Ishikawa prefectural government for what it calls creative reconstruction, rebuilding quake-hit areas is expected to take a long time as much debris still remains.

In Wajima and Suzu, hit hard by the temblor, the populations of people under 30 as of April 1 fell by about 12 pct and 8 pct, respectively, from a year before. The decreases are far bigger than about 4 pct and 5 pct, respectively, for the Wajima and Suzu populations aged 70 and older, showing that the outflow of young people is especially serious.

"Who is going to carry out the so-called creative reconstruction?" asked Toshio Itoya, 69, head of the Noroshimachi district of Suzu. "Old men and women can't do it."

Itoya said that he does not believe many people will return to the district on the tip of the peninsula even if temporary housing is built and infrastructure is restored.

