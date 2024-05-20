Japan's Envoy Meets Anhui Governor in Eastern China

Newsfrom Japan

Hefei, Anhui, China, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi held talks with Anhui Governor Wang Qingxian on Monday during his visit to the eastern China province.

At the start of the meeting, Kanasugi expressed hopes of enhancing the two countries' ties in the fields of economy, culture and youth exchanges.

The two officials shared thoughts on improving the business environment for Japanese-affiliated companies and increasing flows of people.

According to the Japanse Embassy in China, Kanasugi referred to calls from Japanse business and other communities for the reinstatement of short-term visa exemptions for Japanese nationals, offered until the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also asked Wang to approach the national government about addressing the serious situation in which many Japanese nationals have been arrested across China.

