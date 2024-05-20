U.S. Fund Carlyle to Acquire KFC Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Carlyle Group said Monday that it will acquire KFC Holdings Japan Ltd., which runs the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food chain in the Asian country.

Carlyle will launch a tender offer to buy KFC Holdings shares at 6,500 yen apiece.

With Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. planning to sell its stake of 35 pct or so in KFC Holdings after the tender offer is completed, the fast-food chain operator will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

The tender offer runs from Tuesday until July 9. Carlyle plans to acquire about 65 pct of KFC Holdings’ shares from shareholders other than Mitsubishi for about 95 billion yen through the tender offer and other means.

Mitsubishi will sell its shares to KFC Holdings for about 40 billion yen by the end of September. KFC Holdings has expressed its support for the tender offer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]