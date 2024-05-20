U.S. Investment Fund Carlyle to Acquire KFC Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Carlyle Group said Monday that it will acquire KFC Holdings Japan Ltd.

Carlyle said that it will launch a tender offer for the operator of the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food chain in Japan, offering to buy shares at 6,500 yen apiece.

With Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. planning to sell its stake of 35 pct or so in KFC Holdings Japan after the tender offer is completed, the fast-food chain operator will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]