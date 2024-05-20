Japan Mourns Death of Iranian Pres. Raisi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday expressed its condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash the previous day.

"I am deeply saddened" by his death, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement. "I would like to express my deepest condolences."

Kishida sent a similar message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Based on the long-standing friendly relations between Japan and Iran, I have had a series of candid discussions with President Raisi" on the bilateral relations and the regional situation through meetings and telephone talks, Kishida added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that Japan will observe without prejudgment the effect of his death on the Middle East situation, focusing on peace and stability in the region.

