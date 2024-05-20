Japan Targets 30 Pct Share in Next-Generation Cars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to win a 30 pct share of the global market for software-defined vehicles designed to improve performance by upgrading software rather than hardware, the industry and transport ministries said Monday.

The target was included in a new strategy released by the ministries for software development for next-generation vehicles with advanced digital technologies.

The strategy calls on the public and private sectors to work together on research and development of in-vehicle semiconductors and the standardization of SDV systems to better compete against leading U.S. and Chinese makers of self-driving and so-called connected vehicles.

Estimating that global SDV sales will reach 41 million units in 2030 and 64 million units in 2035, the strategy sets sales goals for Japanese makers at 12 million units in 2030 and 19 million units five years later.

Besides software development, it urges all Japanese companies across industries to cooperate in capitalizing on data on new services including smart transportation and offering such services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]