Kirin Releases Spoon Device that Enhances Salty Taste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings Co. announced on Monday the release of Electric Salt Spoon, which uses electricity to enhance the perception of the salty taste and umami of foods.

The spoon device sends small and safe amounts of current into foods when turned on, enhancing the perception of the salty taste of low-sodium foods. The recommended price is 19,800 yen.

Electricity from the spoon increases the perception of saltiness by collecting sodium ions from foods and saliva to receptors on the tongue. The intensity of the current can be changed on a four-level scale.

The spoon is 25 centimeters long and weighs 60 grams. It can be used for 30 hours with one lithium battery.

A limited offering of 200 units began on Monday for a run until June 2 at the company’s official online store. From mid-June, the product will be available at Hands Inc. stores in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]