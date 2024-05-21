3 Major Japanese Nonlife Insurers Post Record Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese nonlife insurance firms posted record consolidated net profits for the year ended March thanks to lower benefit payments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a weak yen that boosted revenue at overseas operations.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc. and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. said they saw a limited financial impact from scandals over fraudulent insurance claims involving used car dealer Bigmotor Co. and collusion to fix premiums for corporate clients.

Tokio Marine saw its net profit surge 85.7 pct from the previous year to 695.8 billion yen. Sompo's net profit rocketed 16 times to 416 billion yen, and MS&AD's net profit rose 75 pct to 369.2 billion yen.

On cross-shareholdings with corporate clients, criticized as a hotbed for the premium-fixing collusion, Tokio Marine said it would sell all such shares worth 3.5 trillion yen as measured by market value by the end of March 2030.

MS&AD, which has unveiled plans to sell all such shares by the end of March 2030, said it aims to move up the goal as early as possible.

