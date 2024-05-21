Global Experts' Nuke Disarmament Discussions Cover AI's Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Experts from around the globe kicked off their two-day discussions for nuclear arms reduction in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday, with the impact of artificial intelligence on the agenda.

The fourth meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons is themed on rebuilding the arms control system with the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty at the center.

The 15 experts from nuclear haves and have-nots including such nuclear superpowers as the United States, China and Russia, some of whom are joining online, will also focus on the risks posed to nuclear disarmament by artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a video message to the meeting that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's nuclear and missile development and rising tensions in the Middle East have further deepened divisions and confrontations in the world.

That is why it is necessary to strongly emphasize the importance of the NPT regime, which is the foundation of nuclear disarmament, she stressed.

