Japan Lower House OKs Legislation on Foreign Worker Training

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation to replace the existing foreign technical intern program with a new scheme to train foreign workers in a move aimed at securing human resources amid serious labor shortages in the country.

The Lower House approved the legislation by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Following deliberations at the House of Councillors, or the Upper House, the legislation is expected to be enacted during the ongoing parliamentary session set to end next month. The government plans to start the new system in 2027.

The new scheme aims to train unskilled foreign workers over three years to help them obtain Type 1 residency status, which allows them to work in Japan for up to five years.

Those who acquire Type 2 status, granted to highly skilled foreign workers, are effectively allowed to live in Japan permanently and bring family members to the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]