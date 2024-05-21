Mt. Fuji View Screened Off Due to Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Pref., May 21 (Jiji Press)--A huge light-shielding screen was erected at a photo spot in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday to block the view of Mount Fuji, as a consequence of overtourism.

Around 8 a.m., the town government started work to set up the black net, 2.5 meters high and 20 meters long, on a stretch of sidewalk in front of a dental clinic across from a convenience store under the gaze of Japanese and foreign reporters. The installation was completed three hours later.

The popularity of the photo spot, where Japan's beautiful, tallest mountain emerges from behind the Lawson convenience store, sparked a couple of years ago.

The view barrier was created as a "last resort" to prevent antisocial behavior of tourists who flocked there, following complaints from local residents including about road blocking, littering, smoking and jaywalking, a town government official said.

Although clouds obscured Mount Fuji on Tuesday, some tourists were still there.

