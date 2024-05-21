2 Men Served Fresh Arrest Warrants for Alleged Murder of Tokyo Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served fresh arrest warrants Tuesday on two men--Kang Gwang-gi and Kirato Wakayama--on suspicion of murdering a couple of Tokyo.

Kang, 20, whose occupation is unknown, and Wakayama, a 20-year-old former actor, have already been arrested for allegedly damaging the bodies of the couple--corporate executive Ryutaro Takarajima, then 55, and his wife, Sachiko, then 56.

The bodies were found near a river in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, on April 16.

A joint investigation team of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and Tochigi prefectural police alleges that the two men murdered the couple for 5 million yen in reward offered by Ryoken Hirayama, a 25-year-old construction worker who has been arrested in the murder case.

Kang and Wakayama allegedly murdered the Takarajimas, including by strangling in a garage on the first floor of an empty house in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward between 11:50 p.m. on April 15 and 1:30 a.m. on April 16. Sachiko had a mark on her head from being hit with a hammer.

