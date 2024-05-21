Nintendo to Acquire U.S. Game Developer Shiver Entertainment

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire U.S video game developer Shiver Entertainment Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Shiver developed software for several consoles including the Nintendo Switch, Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox.

Miami, Florida-based Shiver has an edge in the technology that allows game titles to become playable among different consoles.

