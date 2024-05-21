Japan Emperor Sends Video Message to World Water Forum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito sent a video message titled "Water for Shared Prosperity" to a session of the 10th World Water Forum held on Tuesday in the island of Bali, Indonesia.

In the keynote lecture, the Emperor explained the situation in areas in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, where he visited with Empress Masako in March and April.

At the beginning of the 20-minute message in English, the Emperor, mentioning that natural disasters have occurred around the world in the past two years, including the Noto Peninsula earthquake, expressed sympathy for the victims of such catastrophes.

After introducing an ancient stone monument displayed at the National Museum of Indonesia inscribed with information about flood-control systems that he inspected during his visit to the country last June, and a water-sharing system in Bali, the Emperor said, "I sincerely hope that humankind will continue to learn from such good examples and further prosper through water, leading to a world where we share the fruits of our efforts."

Touching on the damaged areas in Ishikawa, he introduced the Shiroyone Senmaida terraced rice paddies in the city of Wajima that suffered numerous cracks due to the Jan. 1 earthquake, showing pictures he took in 2018, before the disaster.

