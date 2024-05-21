China Raps Japanese Lawmakers' Taiwan Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo has condemned the attendance of over 30 Japanese lawmakers at an inaugural ceremony for Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te on Monday.

In a spokesperson's statement released Monday, the embassy said that it strongly opposes and protests against the attendance. The Chinese side has already lodged stern representations with the Japanese side, according to the statement.

Despite Beijing's strong opposition, Tokyo sent a seriously wrong message to Taiwanese authorities and interfered with China's internal affairs by congratulating the new Taiwanese leader on his inauguration and dispatching lawmakers to the ceremony, the statement said.

Pledging to take all possible measures to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese side called for Japan to stop provocations that "cross the line."

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao told a roundtable dialogue session held at the embassy Monday that the attendance of the Japanese lawmakers sent an extremely wrong political signal. Japanese people will be dragged into the flames if Japan gets involved in any attempt to divide China, he said.

