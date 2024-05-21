Japan Imperial Couple Visit Tokyo Kindergarten

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Tuesday visited a public kindergarten in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward in an event related to Children’s Day on May 5.

At the ward’s Kudan kindergarten, attached to an elementary school, children made handicrafts using materials such as twigs and acorns.

The Emperor and the Empress spoke to the kindergarteners, asking them what they were making.

The Imperial couple also watched the children do an exercise involving moving their toes. The couple said that they felt joyful to watch the kids.

It was their first visit to a facility for children in the Children’s Day season since 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]