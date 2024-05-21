Foreigner's Claim of Police Discrimination Dismissed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by a foreign woman who claimed to have been subject to discriminatory treatment by police.

The woman from South Asia in her 40s and her 6-year-old daughter of Japanese nationality had sued the Tokyo metropolitan government for 4.4 million yen in damages over the alleged discriminatory treatment by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Presiding Judge Masaki Katano said that "no illegality can be found" in the police's actions.

According to the ruling, the woman and her daughter were playing in a park in the Japanese capital in June 2021 when a male stranger approached them, alleging that the woman's daughter had kicked his son.

The man was quoted as telling them, "Foreigners are not worth living."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]