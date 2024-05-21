Japan's Yamato Sets Up Firm for Joint Delivery System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese parcel delivery group Yamato Holdings Co. said Tuesday that it has set up a company to realize a long-haul joint delivery system involving consignors and small logistics businesses.

The initiative focuses on enhancing efficiency by loading goods from various clients onto a single truck and utilizing a driver relay system for long-distance delivery.

With the new company, Yamato aims to tackle the so-called 2024 problem of possible logistics service disruptions stemming from new overtime rules for truck drivers, which are feared to worsen driver shortages.

Yamato hopes to launch the new delivery system in fiscal 2024 through March next year.

The new company, Sustainable Shared Transport Inc., is set to collect standardized data from consignors and logistics companies to improve truck loading rates and facilitate joint delivery.

