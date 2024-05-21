Kamikawa Meets Hungary Minister to Promote Rule of Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Tokyo on Tuesday and underscored the importance of the rule of law.

Touching on the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine in the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Kamikawa said, "It is extremely important to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law."

Hungary has been friendly to Russia and also has close ties with China, whose president, Xi Jinping, visited the Central European nation on the final leg of his European tour earlier this month.

Szijjarto said he hopes to enhance bilateral relations with Japan at a time when a number of security crises including the war in Hungary's neighboring country are going on.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the East Asian situation.

