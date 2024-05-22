Shohei Ohtani's Economic Impact Estimated at 86.5 B. Yen This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani will generate 86,519.99 million yen in economic impact this year, according to an estimate from a Japanese economist.

The figure is compared with 87,221.14 million yen in economic impact created after the Hanshin Tigers clinched the first Central League title in Nippon Professional Baseball in 18 seasons last year, according to the estimate from Katsuhiro Miyamoto, professor emeritus at Kansai University.

"Ohtani alone is believed to generate an economic impact that matches the amount" of the Tigers, Miyamoto said.

