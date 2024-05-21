Japan, Saudi Arabia to Cooperate on Clean Energy Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed Tuesday to cooperate in building supply chains for clean energy resources, such as hydrogen and ammonia.

The two leaders had a video teleconference after the crown prince postponed his trip to Japan that had been slated to begin on Monday, due to Saudi King Salman's health condition.

In the videoconference, Kishida voiced his wish to work with the crown prince for an early conclusion of a free trade agreement between Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council, made up of Saudi Arabia and five other Middle East nations.

The crown prince said he welcomes the resumption of FTA negotiations.

Kishida and the de facto Saudi leader agreed to establish a strategic partnership council, which will be chaired by the two, in hopes of strengthening the two countries' ties.

